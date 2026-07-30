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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

The right to nationality in Mozambique: The application of ‘Jus soli’ in the fight against statelessness

By Global Movement Against Statelessness
Without a legal identity, an individual is stripped of basic human rights, barred from formal education, blocked from healthcare, denied basic state services and rights, and vulnerable to institutional exploitation.


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