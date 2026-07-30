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Human Rights Observatory

Shell, oil spills and human rights in Nigeria: What you need to know

By Amnesty International
The Niger Delta is one of the world’s largest wetlands and also one of its most valuable oil-producing regions. For decades, oil spills, gas flaring, waste dumping and failed clean-ups have devastated communities who depend on its land, rivers and creeks for food, water and livelihoods. Amnesty International’s research has shown that Shell’s record there […] The post Shell, oil spills and human rights in Nigeria: What you need to know appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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