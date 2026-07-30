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Human Rights Observatory

India: Continuing weapons exports to Israel could risk complicity in ongoing genocide in Gaza – new investigation

By Amnesty International
India continued to supply arms to Israel despite the substantial risk they could be used in its ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip, Amnesty International said in a new report. Made in India: The Supply of Weapons and Ammunition to Israel documents how the Government of India has forged a close and […] The post India: Continuing weapons exports to Israel could risk complicity in ongoing genocide in Gaza – new investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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