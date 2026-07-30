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A new fuel refinery is a start. But Australia is still vulnerable to shipping disruptions without a clear strategy

By Jennifer Parker, Adjunct Professor, Defence and Security Institute, The University of Western Australia; UNSW
The Australian government announced this week it would study whether to build a major oil refinery in Western Australia to help shore up the country’s energy security.

If approved, it would be Australia’s third oil refinery, following the closure of several facilities over the past 25 years.

The US–Iran war and the sharp reductionThe Conversation


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