Scabies can kill animals like the beloved wombat. What’s the best way to diagnose it?
By Chandni Sengupta, PhD Candidate, Animal Science, Western Sydney University
Hayley Stannard, Associate Professor, Animal Anatomy and Physiology, Charles Sturt University
Julie Old, Associate Professor in Biology, Zoology and Animal Science, Western Sydney University
Constant scratching, bumpy skin and tufts of lost fur.
Those are just some of the signs an animal has scabies, a severe and potentially fatal skin disease caused by tiny mites (Sarcoptes scabiei) that burrow into skin.
In humans, scabies most commonly presents as an itchy skin rash. Just this month, an outbreak of a highly infectious form of scabies shut down an entire…
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- Thursday, July 30, 2026