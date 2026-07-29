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Meta-backed research finds exposure to ‘untrustworthy’ social media is rare. The fine print is less reassuring

By Marian-Andrei Rizoiu, Associate Professor in Behavioral Data Science, University of Technology Sydney
How much of what you see on social media comes from sources that repeatedly post falsehoods? And if that content quietly vanished from your feed, would you believe anything different months later?

A new study published today in Science Advances offers the most rigorous answers yet. It comes from a collaboration between Meta and academic researchers who studied the 2020 United States election. It was run from inside the machine – on the live feeds of Facebook and Instagram.

The answers sound reassuring:…The Conversation


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