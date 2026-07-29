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Human Rights Observatory

Chasing unpaid wages is slow and expensive. Is a new Fair Work Court the answer?

By Tess Hardy, Associate Professor, Director of the Centre for Employment and Labour Relations Law, The University of Melbourne
At Labor’s national conference last week, the Albanese government said it would establish a new federal Fair Work Court to provide “simpler, fairer and faster” resolution of workplace disputes.

At this stage, details remain sparse. But the broad idea is this new specialist court will work alongside the Fair Work Commission – the existing employment tribunal – to facilitate speedier resolution of claims brought under the


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