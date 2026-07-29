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Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan Jails Prominent TV Journalists, Media Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police removing journalists from Toplum TV on March 6, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. © 2024 Aziz Karimov/Getty Images An Azerbaijani court on July 27 sentenced nine journalists, media workers, and civil society activists to between 12 and 15 years in prison. It is the harshest verdict since the government began its ongoing crackdown on independent journalism.The Baku Grave Crimes Court handed down the sentences in the so-called Toplum TV case. Akif Gurbanov and Ruslan Izzatli, affiliated with the Third Republic civic platform which co-produced Toplum TV’s programming,…


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