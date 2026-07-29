Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Guerreras por la Amazonía demand the elimination of gas flares five years after landmark ruling

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International joins the call from the Guerreras por la Amazonía (GxA, Women Warriors for the Amazon), who, five years after securing a landmark ruling requiring Ecuador to eliminate oil industry gas flares located near populated areas and provide reparations to affected communities, continue to demand its full implementation. “Over the past five years, the […] The post Ecuador: Guerreras por la Amazonía demand the elimination of gas flares five years after landmark ruling  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali: Evidence of war crimes by armed groups in Gao region
~ What really happens to your data when you click ‘delete’?
~ The EU has fined Google a billion dollars for ignoring competition rules – but will it have any effect?
~ Gironde wildfires: what the logistical challenges behind the mass evacuations tell us
~ Why Spain needs to invest heavily in preventing fires, not just in fighting them
~ Running from Russia, running from hate: A trans girl’s flight to survival
~ Leaning into Uncle Vanya’s bleakness: a sumptuous play, with a deeply modern feel
~ After a record-breaking night at the Commonwealth Games, Australia is primed to produce more world-class athletes
~ ‘The fire has such power’: why the wildfires gripping France and Spain are off the charts
~ A lifelike robot called ‘Sally’ was going to teach in a US school. It’s not a weird as it sounds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter