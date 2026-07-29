Pregnant and parenting teens in Nairobi’s informal settlements: the hidden mental toll of stigma
By Anthony Idowu Ajayi, Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Caroline W. Kabiru, Senior Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Vallery Obure, social scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Pregnancy is demanding at any age. But for adolescents, it comes on top of everything else they are dealing with: school, relationships, and the passage into adulthood. Add the hormonal shifts and shock of an unplanned pregnancy, and the weight of societal disapproval, and it is little wonder that pregnant adolescents are at heightened risk of mental disorders.
Existing studies have largely focused on quantifying the
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- Wednesday, July 29, 2026