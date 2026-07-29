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How heatwaves make life harder for homeless people

By Will Haynes, Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, Cultural Geography, Lancaster University
Cities are getting hotter. Building materials like concrete or asphalt trap and radiate heat. Heat emissions from vehicles and air conditioning units are concentrated in urban areas, and there’s less of a breeze in built-up places.

Alongside fewer trees or the absence of cooling rivers, heatwaves can feel harsher in urban areas, where homeless people are among the most vulnerable to extreme heat.

Researchers…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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