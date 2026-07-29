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Ten simple and proven ways to reduce your exposure to pollutants in your home

By Becky Underwood, PhD Candidate in Human Geography, Aberystwyth University
Modern life exposes us to a wide range of substances. While most exposures occur at low levels, researchers like me are increasingly interested in the potential cumulative effects of certain chemicals. These include synthetic compounds, indoor air pollutants and microplastics, which can disrupt our hormone and developmental systems. Scientists are still investigating the combined effects of different chemicals and the cumulative health effects they can have over time.

Consequently, many experts recommend a precautionary…The Conversation


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