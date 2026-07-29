Reading by ear: how audiobooks can help people with phonological dyslexia to enjoy books
By Nadina Gómez Merino, Profesora Ayudante Doctor. Departamento de Psicología Evolutiva y de la Educación. Miembro de ERI-Lectura, Universitat de València, Universitat de València
Marina Pi-Ruano, Profesora ayudante doctor en Depto. Psicología Evolutiva y de la Educación, Universitat de València
“I don’t understand, I don’t get it, I’m tired.” These are phrases often heard from children with dyslexia, a developmental disorder that affects their ability to read.
To reach a reading level similar to that of their non-dyslexic peers, these children need more time and more chances to practice reading. This means they can find themselves caught in a vicious circle: they struggle with reading, which causes them distress. As a result, they avoid reading and miss out on the benefits that a book can bring…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 29, 2026