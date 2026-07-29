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Human Rights Observatory

Is Netanyahu’s star waning in Washington? His latest meeting with Trump suggests it may be

By Christian Emery, Associate Professor in International Politics, UCL
Appearing increasingly isolated and weakened, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to Washington this week, where he had a face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump – his eighth of the US president’s second term. Netanyahu is desperate to revive his image as the closest ally of the most powerful man in the world, but his star has fallen dramatically in Washington since his last trip.

The US president has problems of his own, so he clearly had little appetite for a…The Conversation


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