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Can social care ever really be fixed? Experts react to the latest in a long line of promises

By Kathrin Cresswell, Professor of Digital Innovations in Health and Care, University of Edinburgh
Anna Barford, Research Professor, Language Technology Lab, University of Cambridge
Anthony Kevins, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Studies, Loughborough University
Conor O'Kane, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Bournemouth University
Robin Miller, Professor of Collaborative Learning in Health & Social Care, University of Birmingham
The Big Conversation on Care is the latest attempt to fix England’s broken social care system. Getting a handle on this issue has been attempted no fewer than 22 times since the 1990s – but Prime Minister Andy Burnham has vowed that this time they’ll find the right answers. But what might these be – and will the tough choices on how to pay for it lose Labour votes?

More pay, more prestige for care workers


Anna Barford, Research Professor, Language Technology Lab

Care is a broad…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
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