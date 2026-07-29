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A lifelike robot called ‘Sally’ was going to teach in a US school. It’s not as weird as it sounds

By Louise Starkey, Professor of Education, University of Tasmania
David Moltow, Lecturer in Education Philosophy and Ethics, University of Tasmania
A rural district in New York state has made global headlines for plans to introduce a humanoid robot into high school classrooms as a teaching assistant.The Conversation


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