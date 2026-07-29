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What I found when I scanned the brains of kids creating tunes on the piano

By Karen Barrett, Assistant Professor, Institute for Health & Aging, University of California, San Francisco
Research shows that improvisation and creativity are good for the brain. In an episode of the Greater Good Science Center’s “Science of Happiness” podcast, host Shuka Kalantari talked to Karen Barrett about what happens in the brain when people improvise music. Barrett is an assistant professor in the Institute for Health…The Conversation


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