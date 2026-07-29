AI in healthcare is an evolving landscape of new technologies, productivity benefits and legal uncertainties
By Jodyn Platt, Associate Professor of Learning Health Sciences, Medical School Associate; Professor of Health Management and Policy, School of Public Health, University of Michigan
David Kao, Associate Professor, Medicine-Cardiology, University of Colorado Anschutz
AI tools are already being used in hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices. Who is making treatment decisions, and who is responsible if an AI gets it wrong? To address these questions, Science and Technology editor Eric Smalley hosted a webinar with panelists Dr. Jodyn Platt, an Associate Professor Health Management and Policy at the University of Michigan, and Dr. David…
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- Wednesday, July 29, 2026