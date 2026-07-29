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Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Evidence of war crimes by armed groups in Gao region

By Amnesty International
Summary killings of at least 19 Malian soldiers by members of armed groups in Tabrichat, a village in the Gao region, in central Mali, must be investigated as war crimes, Amnesty International said after analyzing video footage of the incident which took place after the soldiers were ambushed on 18 July. Amnesty International analyzed 12 […] The post Mali: Evidence of war crimes by armed groups in Gao region appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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