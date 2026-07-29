Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What really happens to your data when you click ‘delete’?

By Dana Lungu, Research Associate, National Research Centre on Privacy, Harm Reduction and Adversarial Influence Online, Rephrain, University of Bristol
Deletion is a common part of modern life. We send files and folders to the recycle bin all the time, and often get rid of unwanted personal accounts. But do you know what really happens when you hit the “delete” button?

The process of deletion is often poorly explained by tech providers. Lack of transparency around how requests are processed, and the absence of clear confirmation that data has been removed, are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali: Evidence of war crimes by armed groups in Gao region
~ The EU has fined Google a billion dollars for ignoring competition rules – but will it have any effect?
~ Gironde wildfires: what the logistical challenges behind the mass evacuations tell us
~ Why Spain needs to invest heavily in preventing fires, not just in fighting them
~ Running from Russia, running from hate: A trans girl’s flight to survival
~ Leaning into Uncle Vanya’s bleakness: a sumptuous play, with a deeply modern feel
~ After a record-breaking night at the Commonwealth Games, Australia is primed to produce more world-class athletes
~ ‘The fire has such power’: why the wildfires gripping France and Spain are off the charts
~ A lifelike robot called ‘Sally’ was going to teach in a US school. It’s not a weird as it sounds
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Bridie O'Donnell on the ‘precarious business’ of the Tour de France
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter