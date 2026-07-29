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After a record-breaking night at the Commonwealth Games, Australia is primed to produce more world-class athletes

By Cliff Mallett, Professor of Sport Psychology and Coaching, The University of Queensland
Australia hasn’t produced as many world-class track and field athletes compared with our swimmers and those in team sports. That may be changing.The Conversation


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