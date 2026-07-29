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Labor only trailed narrowly in a Victorian Newspoll despite Allan’s dismal ratings

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
As Ben Carroll replaced Jacinta Allan as Victorian premier four months before the state election, a Newspoll had Allan at -46 net approval, but Labor only trailed the Coalition by 52–48.

Legislation that reforms the Victorian upper house by scrapping group voting tickets is set to pass parliament this week.

There have also been four federal polls released since Monday. The combined vote for One Nation and the Coalition is 47% in YouGov and Essential, 47.5% in Morgan and 49% in Spectre.

Victoria’s new premier and Newspoll


Jacinta Allan resigned as premier…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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