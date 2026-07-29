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Australia hasn’t built an oil refinery in decades. But that could change

By Tina Soliman-Hunter, Professor of Energy and Natural Resources Law, Macquarie University
The Australian government this week announced plans to construct a new large-scale oil refinery in Western Australia. If approved, it would be the first refinery to be built since the 1960s.

The federal government initially touted the idea of a government-backed oil refinery in April. In the months since, Australians have…The Conversation


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