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Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Abuse of Civilians in Western Equatoria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Makeshift shelters for communities displaced from Nagero County to Bazia, Wau County, South Sudan, November 18, 2025. © 2025 Joe Falzetta South Sudan’s army, opposition forces, and their respective allied militias abused residents and caused much of the population to flee during fighting in 2025 in Nagero County, Western Equatoria.Civilians have returned to Nagero town and environs, but continue to live in fear, and the government has continued to limit aid access into Nagero County as in other conflict-affected areas in the country. The government should suspend…


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