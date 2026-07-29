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Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Shell documents expose ‘basket’ pipeline, ‘missing’ wells and US$10.9bn decommissioning costs as pollution scandal grows

By Amnesty International
Shell must answer for decades of pollution in the Niger Delta after internal company documents revealed broken rules, failing infrastructure and unresolved clean-up costs that risk leaving affected communities to pay the price, a coalition of human rights and environmental organisations, including Amnesty International, said today in a new report. The report, Nigeria: Lifting the […] The post Nigeria: Shell documents expose ‘basket’ pipeline, ‘missing’ wells and US$10.9bn decommissioning costs as pollution scandal grows appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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