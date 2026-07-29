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My kid’s becoming a junior football star – should they drop their other sports?

By Carl Woods, Associate Professor of Skill Acquisition, The University of Queensland
Georgia Black, Associate Lecturer, Sport and Exercise Science, The University of Queensland
Picture this: your sports-loving 12-year-old has started showing some promise at Australian rules football.

Not only are they now pleading to stay up later on Thursday and Friday evenings to watch games, but your weekends are fast becoming filled with car trips, the packing and unpacking of footy bags and cold mornings spent supporting from the sidelines.

Then one day, a state-based talent development academy invites them to attend a pre-season training camp in summer.

What was once a winter passion may soon become a year-round sport, leaving you pondering…The Conversation


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