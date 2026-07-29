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Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Environmentalists, Indigenous Leaders Unjustly Prosecuted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Indigenous Dayak villager shows pictures of her rubber plantation destroyed by an industrial logging company during a media interview in Sei Gawing village, Kapuas regency in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan Province, February 12, 2026. © 2026 BAY ISMOYO / AFP via Getty Images Indonesian authorities are wrongfully prosecuting environmental defenders who protest deforestation and pollution as well as Indigenous leaders who defend their land rights.The Prabowo administration has intensified the crackdown on free expression by expanding the military’s role in state-owned…


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