Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Fair Trial Concerns at Tribunal

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladesh military personnel guard the International Criminal Tribunal in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 17, 2025. © 2025 Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via AP Photo (London) – Bangladesh authorities are failing to uphold international legal standards at the country’s International Crimes Tribunal, Human Rights Watch said today. The failures risk denying justice to victims, undermining the rule of law, falsely imprisoning political opponents, and repeating the rights violations of the past.On July 27, prosecutors submitted charges against 41 people for crimes against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Play is essential for young children, including when it comes to their learning
~ No, the Supreme Court didn’t declare unilingual Canadians ‘inferior’
~ Beatrix Potter was obsessed with fungi – and she was quite the naturalist
~ As mayor, Andy Burnham’s climate record was strong – this city knowledge is key to decarbonising the UK
~ Why women should strength train at every stage of life
~ Impact of climate change may be equivalent to 3.3 million years of transformations in tropical vegetation
~ After a decade leading the ACTU, what is the legacy of Sally McManus and Michele O'Neil?
~ Falling birth rates mean schools are closing – affecting whole communities
~ The unasked question in the Epstein case: Were any victims stateless?
~ Ben Carroll is the new Victorian premier. He has a long and urgent to-do list – and 4 months until an election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter