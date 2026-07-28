Media coverage of environmental disasters doesn’t come with a content warning. It’s time for change
By Amy McLennan, Associate Professor, College of Systems and Society, Australian National University
Andrew Meares, Professor School of Cybernetics
Jacqueline Stephens, Associate Professor in Public Health, Flinders University
For people in South Australia, distressing images on social media and news feeds make it impossible to avoid the violence of the bloom.
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- Tuesday, July 28, 2026