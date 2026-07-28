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Human Rights Observatory

In a time of backlash, this guide to queer writing is invaluable

By Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University
The Queer Bookshelf, a personal journey and quest to document queer writing, is smart and generous – but has some surprising omissions.The Conversation


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