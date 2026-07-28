Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Strikes Endangering Civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises following an airstrike by Yemeni government forces in coalition with Saudi Arabia on Sanaa International Airport, Sanaa, Yemen, July 13, 2026. © 2026 Reuters Yemeni government forces in coalition with Saudi Arabia attacked Sanaa airport on July 13 with at least five airstrikes, three of which targeted the airport’s runway, according to Human Rights Watch’s analysis of satellite imagery. The attack was meant to prevent a flight operated by Mahan Air, a privately-owned Iranian airline, from landing at Houthi-controlled Sanaa airport, according to the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Play is essential for young children, including when it comes to their learning
~ No, the Supreme Court didn’t declare unilingual Canadians ‘inferior’
~ Beatrix Potter was obsessed with fungi – and she was quite the naturalist
~ As mayor, Andy Burnham’s climate record was strong – this city knowledge is key to decarbonising the UK
~ Why women should strength train at every stage of life
~ Impact of climate change may be equivalent to 3.3 million years of transformations in tropical vegetation
~ After a decade leading the ACTU, what is the legacy of Sally McManus and Michele O'Neil?
~ Falling birth rates mean schools are closing – affecting whole communities
~ The unasked question in the Epstein case: Were any victims stateless?
~ Ben Carroll is the new Victorian premier. He has a long and urgent to-do list – and 4 months until an election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter