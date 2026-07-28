AI is transforming health care, but not everyone will share the benefits
By Kannin Osei-Tutu, Senior Associate Dean, Health Equity and Systems Transformation, Associate Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Prime Minister Mark Carney recently launched AI for All — an ambitious five-year national strategy. It aims for $200 billion in economic growth, 250,000 new jobs and a surge in AI adoption across Canada, from 12 per cent to 60 per cent by 2034.
As someone who works daily at the intersection of medicine, health systems and equity — I’m a hospitalist physician and the inaugural senior associate dean for health equity and systems transformation…
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- Tuesday, July 28, 2026