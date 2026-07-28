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Human Rights Observatory

Iran: End escalating campaign of arbitrary executions and death sentences against protesters

By Amnesty International
The public execution of two protesters today, following the arbitrary execution of at least three other protesters last week, marks a further escalation in the authorities’ use of the death penalty to quash dissent, Amnesty International said. The organization fears that at least 60 others, including three arrested as children, remain at risk of execution after being sentenced to death, while many others are facing prosecution on capital charges in relation to the protests.  In the first half of […] The post Iran: End escalating campaign of arbitrary executions and death sentences against…


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