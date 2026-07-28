Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Authorities must immediately rescind ruling to dissolve independent teachers’ union

By Amnesty International
In response to the decision by the administrative tribunal in Algiers to dissolve the National Autonomous Union of Education and Training Workers (CNAPESTE), Sar Hashash Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International said:   “Today’s decision to dissolve the CNAPESTE is a serious assault on the rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly and a devastating […] The post Algeria: Authorities must immediately rescind ruling to dissolve independent teachers’ union appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Play is essential for young children, including when it comes to their learning
~ No, the Supreme Court didn’t declare unilingual Canadians ‘inferior’
~ Beatrix Potter was obsessed with fungi – and she was quite the naturalist
~ As mayor, Andy Burnham’s climate record was strong – this city knowledge is key to decarbonising the UK
~ Why women should strength train at every stage of life
~ Impact of climate change may be equivalent to 3.3 million years of transformations in tropical vegetation
~ After a decade leading the ACTU, what is the legacy of Sally McManus and Michele O'Neil?
~ Falling birth rates mean schools are closing – affecting whole communities
~ The unasked question in the Epstein case: Were any victims stateless?
~ Ben Carroll is the new Victorian premier. He has a long and urgent to-do list – and 4 months until an election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter