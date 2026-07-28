Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Authorities must lift communications blackout following reports of lethal force used against protesters amid elections

By Amnesty International
Reacting to reports that security forces used lethal force against protesters in Rawalakot, Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, on the first day of the regional election, Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty International’s Acting Regional Director for South Asia, said:   “The disturbing reports emerging from Rawalakot are consistent with the Pakistani authorities’ long history of unlawful violence against protesters in Jammu and Kashmir. A prompt, independent, and transparent investigation must be ordered into the security forces’ use of force against protesters. So long as an internet and mobile […]…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Play is essential for young children, including when it comes to their learning
~ No, the Supreme Court didn’t declare unilingual Canadians ‘inferior’
~ Beatrix Potter was obsessed with fungi – and she was quite the naturalist
~ As mayor, Andy Burnham’s climate record was strong – this city knowledge is key to decarbonising the UK
~ Why women should strength train at every stage of life
~ Impact of climate change may be equivalent to 3.3 million years of transformations in tropical vegetation
~ After a decade leading the ACTU, what is the legacy of Sally McManus and Michele O'Neil?
~ Falling birth rates mean schools are closing – affecting whole communities
~ The unasked question in the Epstein case: Were any victims stateless?
~ Ben Carroll is the new Victorian premier. He has a long and urgent to-do list – and 4 months until an election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter