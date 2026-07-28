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New theory on how six-tonne Stonehenge rock was transported from Scotland thousands of years ago – on a glacier

By Remy Veness, Lecturer in Glaciology, Sheffield Hallam University
Built from stones weighing between 2 and 25 tonnes, the structure of Stonehenge demonstrates a scale of construction hard to imagine before the invention of the wheel. The mystery deepens when you consider that the stones are not from the local bedrock. So why these stones, and how did they get there?

Recent work I carried out with geochemist Anthony Clarke from the University of Curtin, Australia, might have an answer to these two questions for the most far travelled stone of Stonehenge – the Altar Stone.

The…The Conversation


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