Violent crime in your area could be affecting your mental health
By Panka Bencsik, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Health, and Society, of Economics (secondary) and of Public Policy, Vanderbilt University
George MacKerron, Lecturer in Economics, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
Richard Dickens, Professor of Economics, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
When a violent crime took place in a neighbourhood, it led to significant increases in the stress levels of local residents.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 28, 2026