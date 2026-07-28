Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Violent crime in your area could be affecting your mental health

By Panka Bencsik, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Health, and Society, of Economics (secondary) and of Public Policy, Vanderbilt University
George MacKerron, Lecturer in Economics, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
Richard Dickens, Professor of Economics, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
When a violent crime took place in a neighbourhood, it led to significant increases in the stress levels of local residents.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Play is essential for young children, including when it comes to their learning
~ No, the Supreme Court didn’t declare unilingual Canadians ‘inferior’
~ Beatrix Potter was obsessed with fungi – and she was quite the naturalist
~ As mayor, Andy Burnham’s climate record was strong – this city knowledge is key to decarbonising the UK
~ Why women should strength train at every stage of life
~ Impact of climate change may be equivalent to 3.3 million years of transformations in tropical vegetation
~ After a decade leading the ACTU, what is the legacy of Sally McManus and Michele O'Neil?
~ Falling birth rates mean schools are closing – affecting whole communities
~ The unasked question in the Epstein case: Were any victims stateless?
~ Ben Carroll is the new Victorian premier. He has a long and urgent to-do list – and 4 months until an election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter