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Affordable housing often costs more to build than market-rate housing – Colorado is closing the gap

By Solomon Greene, Executive Director of the Center for Housing Research and Innovative Solutions, University of Denver
In much of the United States, developers spend more to build an affordable apartment for a low-income family than a market-rate one just down the street – sometimes far more. It is one of the central paradoxes of the nation’s housing crisis: The affordable homes that lower-income renters need most tend to be the costliest to build.

Colorado is an exception. In a recent study…The Conversation


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