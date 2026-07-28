Sargassum, the smelly nemesis of beach vacations, has become a self-sustaining disaster that will keep coming back
By Xing Zhou, Postdoctoral Fellow in Oceanography, Georgia Institute of Technology
Annalisa Bracco, Senior Research, Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change; Professor of Ocean and Climate Dynamics, Georgia Institute of Technology
Joseph Montoya, Professor of Ocean Sciences, Georgia Institute of Technology
You’ve been planning your dream beach vacation for months, only to arrive and find the shoreline covered in large piles of smelly, brown seaweed, with even more floating offshore. It’s disappointing, for sure – and increasingly common.
Since 2011, summer scenes like this have played out on beaches in South Florida and throughout the Caribbean.
The consequences…
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- Tuesday, July 28, 2026