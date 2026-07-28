Why ‘democratic neutrality’ is an overlooked threat to American democracy
By Matthew Hall, Professor of Constitutional Studies, Political Science and Law, University of Notre Dame
Brittany Solomon, Assistant Professor of Administrative Leadership Management and Organization, University of Notre Dame
Tyler Leigh, Research Fellow, Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy, University of Notre Dame
While only a sliver of Americans say they support violating core democratic norms, many more say they’re ambivalent about politicians who undermine democracy.
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- Tuesday, July 28, 2026