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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why ‘democratic neutrality’ is an overlooked threat to American democracy

By Matthew Hall, Professor of Constitutional Studies, Political Science and Law, University of Notre Dame
Brittany Solomon, Assistant Professor of Administrative Leadership Management and Organization, University of Notre Dame
Tyler Leigh, Research Fellow, Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy, University of Notre Dame
While only a sliver of Americans say they support violating core democratic norms, many more say they’re ambivalent about politicians who undermine democracy.The Conversation


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