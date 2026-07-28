Cyclosporiasis sickens some people worse – why your diarrhea could be more explosive than others
By Azadeh Nasuhidehnavi, Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Wesley Kufel, Clinical Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Explosive diarrhea has been spreading across the US, and the parasite that causes the disease has already sickened thousands – and counting.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 28, 2026