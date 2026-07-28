As mayor, Andy Burnham’s climate record was strong – this city knowledge is key to decarbonising the UK
By Steven R. Smith, Research Impact Fellow, Green Futures Solutions and Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter
Cormac Lynch, Impact Fellow, Social Scientist, Climate Policy Design, University of Exeter
The UK prime minister has described his new government as a circuit breaker – but tipping points may be a better metaphor.
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- Tuesday, July 28, 2026