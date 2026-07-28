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Why women should strength train at every stage of life

By Hannah Campbell, Lecturer in Applied Human Physiology | Researcher Female Health in Sports, Exercise & Physical Activity | Registered Clinical Exercise Physiologist, University of Leeds
Women who are inactive can lose up to 10% of their muscle mass each decade after the age of 30. This matters, because muscle isn’t only key for strength or how we look. It supports bone, brain, hormonal, metabolic and


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