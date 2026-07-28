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Impact of climate change may be equivalent to 3.3 million years of transformations in tropical vegetation

By Ubirajara Oliveira, Pesquisador, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG)
Changes that took millions of years can now happen in a matter of decades, and this accelerated rythm can be destructive, with dangerous consequences for the planetThe Conversation


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