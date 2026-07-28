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Human Rights Observatory

After a decade leading the ACTU, what is the legacy of Sally McManus and Michele O'Neil?

By Mark Bray, Emeritus professor, University of Newcastle
Australian unions, representing around 1.6 million workers, are about to get two new leaders. Here’s what changed in the past decade and the challenges ahead.The Conversation


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