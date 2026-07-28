Falling birth rates mean schools are closing – affecting whole communities
By Alice Bradbury, Professor of Sociology of Education, UCL
Eleanor Fagan, PhD candidate and Postgraduate Teaching Assistant, UCL Institute of Education, UCL
As another academic year ends, some schools will be closing their doors permanently due to falling numbers of children. In England, declining birth rates over the last decade have led to over 100 schools, predominantly in urban areas, permanently closing.
This relatively recent phenomenon is unprecedented in modern times. The last drop in pupil numbers, in the 2000s, was addressed through increased funding and smaller class sizes, not school closures.
The effect that school closures have on children, teachers and families is not well understood. Beyond the Department for…
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- Tuesday, July 28, 2026