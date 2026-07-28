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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

The unasked question in the Epstein case: Were any victims stateless?

By Global Movement Against Statelessness
If even a few stateless children were pulled into Epstein’s trafficking network, that fact matters. It matters legally. It matters morally. And it matters for every stateless child.


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