The ban on telehealth in voluntary assisted dying doesn’t stack up. Here’s why it should be scrapped
By Ben White, Distinguished Professor, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Eliana Close, Senior Lecturer, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Faculty of Business and Law, Queensland University of Technology
Katrine Del Villar, Senior Lecturer in Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Some aspects of the voluntary assisted dying process, such as eligibility assessments, can’t be discussed by phone or video conference.
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- Tuesday, July 28, 2026