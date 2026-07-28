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Batteries are getting cheaper while gas gets pricier. Here’s why

By Joel Gilmore, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Last summer, Australia’s electricity grid underwent a quiet but consequential shift.

Across the east coast, gas-fired power stations – long viewed as the only way to keep the grid functioning on our hottest or coldest days – barely ran.

The amount of energy generated by fossil gas this year dropped to its lowest pointThe Conversation


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