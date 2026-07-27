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Human Rights Observatory

UK: Supreme Court ruling on Bahrain spyware case sends a clear message against transnational repression

By Amnesty International
The UK Supreme Court today dismissed an appeal by Bahrain, which has been claiming state immunity against a long running lawsuit filed by two political activists, Saeed Shehabi and Moosa Mohammed for allegedly suffering psychological harm after their laptops were infected with FinSpy spyware while they were in the UK, in an operation they believe was authorized and directed by the Bahraini government.  In response Stanley Kwenda, Strategic Communications Advisor at Amnesty International said:  “In establishing that the remote infection of devices from abroad constitutes an ‘act in the UK’, this ruling opens…


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© Amnesty International -
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